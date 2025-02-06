Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 262.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 6,690.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.43.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE CF opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

