Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Stock Position Lessened by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,742,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,824,000 after acquiring an additional 33,723 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,643,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,534,000 after purchasing an additional 154,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,812,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,499,000 after purchasing an additional 365,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,426,000 after purchasing an additional 99,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.66.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 71.50%. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Artisan Partners Asset Management

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.