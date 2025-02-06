Greenleaf Trust Sells 130 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

