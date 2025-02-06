Greenleaf Trust Raises Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $240.01 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $254.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.50. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

