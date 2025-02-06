Greenleaf Trust Has $367,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. The trade was a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $28,029,475.56. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $184.92 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.24 and a twelve month high of $192.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its 200-day moving average is $167.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.