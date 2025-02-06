Greenleaf Trust Trims Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,094,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,220,000 after acquiring an additional 876,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after purchasing an additional 342,590 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lind Value II ApS now owns 648,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,948,000 after buying an additional 168,904 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 149,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 102,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $137.80.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

