Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBA. Raymond James started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PBA opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

