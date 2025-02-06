PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PG&E were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 167,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 392,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PCG opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.99 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.36.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

