Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,988 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,493,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total transaction of $6,774,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,540.74. This represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $2,475,615.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,983.38. This trade represents a 42.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,570 shares of company stock worth $115,554,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $275.14 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

