Greenleaf Trust Has $371,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.89.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:J opened at $132.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.19. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.