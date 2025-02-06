Greenleaf Trust Sells 890 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 101.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.