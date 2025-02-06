Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $45.94 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

