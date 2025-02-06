Greenleaf Trust Invests $296,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 44.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 33.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kyndryl by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kyndryl by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KD. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kyndryl Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $43.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

