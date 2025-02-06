Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

