Spire Wealth Management Buys 313 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

