Spire Wealth Management Makes New $411,000 Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 33.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 60.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 53.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Agree Realty stock opened at $72.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.29. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $78.39.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.40%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.93.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

