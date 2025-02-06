Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mr. Cooper Group Call Options (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average volume of 284 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp raised Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Mr. Cooper Group

COOP stock opened at $104.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $2,834,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,700,996.29. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Further Reading

