Spire Wealth Management Trims Stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 620.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $322,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $362.88 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

