Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 5.4 %

IBKR stock opened at $233.45 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.61 and a 52 week high of $234.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.13.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

