Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $198.99 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.55%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total value of $235,098.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,413 shares of company stock valued at $6,037,230. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

