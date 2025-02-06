Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,028 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLDM. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $56.73 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

