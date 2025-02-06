Investors Purchase High Volume of SIGA Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,438% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.
Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 1,237,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 589,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 532,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
SIGA Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $12.83.
SIGA Technologies Company Profile
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
