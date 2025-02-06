Spire Wealth Management Buys Shares of 18,476 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the third quarter valued at about $20,888,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,260,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,415,000. American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,319,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AUGW opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $29.96.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

