Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.41.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.