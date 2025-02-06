18,626 Shares in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 4,576.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.74. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $32.78.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

