Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,183 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.