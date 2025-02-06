Spire Wealth Management Sells 312 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ITB opened at $106.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

