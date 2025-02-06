Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4,737.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.05. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

