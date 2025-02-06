Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,423,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $201.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.92. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $170.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.64.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

