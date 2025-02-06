Guggenheim Cuts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CROX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.47.

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of CROX opened at $97.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Crocs has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

In related news, CFO Susan L. Healy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,907,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,289,908,000 after buying an additional 406,287 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after acquiring an additional 577,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 192,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,052,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Crocs by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 184,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.



