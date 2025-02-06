Spire Wealth Management Takes $548,000 Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.35% of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIIG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIIG opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.