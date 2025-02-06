Spire Wealth Management Sells 301 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Loews were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Loews by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,077,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,506,000 after buying an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Loews by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,005,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Loews by 2.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,183,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,611,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 13.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 752,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,473,000 after purchasing an additional 87,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $4,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,939,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,097,507.02. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,134,916 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.32%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

