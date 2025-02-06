Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 4.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 87.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vital Farms by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VITL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,115,595.02. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 28,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $1,273,894.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,632.10. This represents a 32.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.