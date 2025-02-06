Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,437,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,827,000 after buying an additional 34,717 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,197,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 711,253 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6,605.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 992,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 978,136 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 825,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,419,000 after purchasing an additional 194,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.