Spire Wealth Management Invests $419,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -61.05. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

AHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

