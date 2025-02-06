Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (EVAX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

EVAX opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.53. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned 2.98% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

