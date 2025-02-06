Spire Wealth Management Sells 88 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 13.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in NVR by 66.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,789.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8,351.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,870.72. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7,209.12 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,356.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This trade represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

