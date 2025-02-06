Spire Wealth Management Takes $469,000 Position in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $5,684,713.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at $52,561,310.72. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Altemus sold 61,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $675,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,109. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,104 shares of company stock worth $19,912,186. 73.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Machines Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Articles

