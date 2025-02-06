Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,825 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,825 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 1.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

UMAY opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36.

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

