Spire Wealth Management Has $485,000 Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Fiduciary Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $19.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.