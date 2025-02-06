Spire Wealth Management Sells 268 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,215,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 984,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,757. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $208.89 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.83.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.07.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

