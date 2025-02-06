Spire Wealth Management Sells 339 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.1% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.20. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

