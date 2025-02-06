Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $380.00 to $385.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.42.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $345.05 on Monday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.40. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 36.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

