Spire Wealth Management Has $438,000 Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,884 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 335,914 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $73,069,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,884,000 after acquiring an additional 90,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $410.67 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

