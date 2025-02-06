Spire Wealth Management Buys New Position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter worth $8,337,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 38.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 189,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 38.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 109,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 3rd quarter worth $4,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Bioventus from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Claypoole sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $261,952.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,172.40. The trade was a 30.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katrina J. Church sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $26,693.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,264 shares in the company, valued at $497,689.92. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,054 shares of company stock worth $401,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $896.71 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.57 million. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

