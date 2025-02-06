JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 175.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,729 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5,648.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,470,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,491 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.