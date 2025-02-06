Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 29,168 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,168 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 22,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 445,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

