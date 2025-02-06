Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,716 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 629.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $34.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

