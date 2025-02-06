Spire Wealth Management Sells 332 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after purchasing an additional 48,563 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,827,000 after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after buying an additional 1,344,229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.64. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $43.01.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.