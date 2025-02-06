Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $56.53 and a 52-week high of $70.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

